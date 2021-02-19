Animal Crossing: New Horizons manga launches in the west in September

There's an Animal Crossing: New Horizons manga coming out later this year in September, and it's being translated to English for a western release.

Below, you can see a panel from the official Animal Crossing: New Horizons manga (thanks, Polygon). The official title of the manga is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1 Deserted Island Diary, and it'll follow the villagers that live on islands, and what they get up to when the player character (you) isn't around.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Currently, the first issue of the Deserted Island Diary is set for release in English on September 21. As of right now, there isn't a scheduled release date for any subsequence releases of the manga, which has seen multiple issues released in Japan over the past year. For the Japanese release of Deserted Island Diary, issues are released every six months, so it remains to be seen whether the English release will follow a similar pattern.

As noted by Polygon, the official Animal Crossing Twitter account released four mocked-up panels in a manga style last year in May 2020. While this doesn't resemble the official manga at all, we can only hope the manga captures the same charming essence.

As for the actual New Horizons game, Nintendo has plenty of additional updates planned for the game throughout 2021. Speaking in December last year, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser revealed that we should expect a similar calibre of updates as we saw throughout the past year in 2020. Simply put, we can look forward to a lot more seasonal events and new items throughout the coming year.

