Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduces a Nintendo Switch Lite model for your house

You can now get your very own Nintendo Switch Lite in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As you can see in the tweet just below, you can now obtain a Nintendo Switch Lite for your own home in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To purchase the item, you just need to head over to the ATB machine in the town hall of your island, and you can reserve your Nintendo Switch Lite for just 19,980 Bells.

you can buy a switch lite now in game!! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/8SA1OvxHJ4March 18, 2021 See more

This is far from the only Nintendo-made item you can get for your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Previously, the standard Nintendo Switch model was made available to purchase right around launch last year in March 2020, for a similar amount of Bells. More recently, the Ring Fit Adventure controller was also released into New Horizons through the ATB machine, so you can adorn your house with various Nintendo-made items.

This isn't the only thing to be added to New Horizons of late. Below, you can see an announcement from the Nintendo UK Twitter account, revealing that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons anniversary update is now live.

The latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons update is available now! Check your in-game mailbox after downloading it for a surprise from Nook Inc. ahead of the game’s first anniversary on 20th March! pic.twitter.com/CCSARqitVwMarch 18, 2021 See more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be celebrating its one year anniversary on March 20. Elsewhere in the update that launched the Nintendo Switch Lite and the celebratory birthday cake into the game, there's the Custom Design Pro Editor tool which, once purchased for 2,000 Nook Miles, will let you create custom designs for custom designs for umbrellas, small flags, uchiwa fans, and photo stands. As of March 18, the Custom Design Pro Editor is now live for all to collect.

