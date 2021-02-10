Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan finds new Orville dialogue in game

There are always new discoveries to be made in Animal Crossing: New Horizons , as one fan found out whilst visiting a dream island.

Shared in the r/AnimalCrossing subreddit, user u/Lady_Gwyn came across some Orville dialogue which many of us hadn’t noticed before. When visiting a dream island - another player’s island which has been uploaded online for others to explore - u/Lady_Gwyn spoke to Dodo Airlines employee Orville who became very confused by the player’s appearance due to not arriving on the island in the traditional way.

When addressed by a visiting player, Orville says “Welcome! Oh, wow… you’re here from another island, aren’t ya?” He then tries to rationalize how you came to visit the island if not via his airline with “How could someone fly here without an airplane? OH! Of course. They must have swam here!” Who’s going to be the one to tell Orville that he is literally speaking to a dream version of themselves?

The in-game feature of ‘dreaming’ was introduced into the Animal Crossing series in Animal Crossing: New Leaf and was reintroduced into Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the Summer Update which released July 30, 2020. Luna, a Tapir NPC, guides the players through the process which begins when you lie on a bed in your home.

Dreaming requires a Nintendo Online membership to access and works by using a WiFi connection to travel to other player’s islands, even without their owner’s presence. Whilst visiting dream islands, visitors are essentially like ghosts as whatever they touch, pick up or interact with will return to its original state after the player leaves.

Players who choose to upload their island for others to visit will get the most up-to-date version of their island uploaded and includes: the outdoor features, indoor buildings, bulletin board messages, the campsite tent, and the designer’s name/in-game passport. The island will maintain the weather that was present on the day of upload and will generate a unique dream address that can give other fans specific access. Luna can also select random dream islands for players to visit too.