Animal Crossing: New Horizons anniversary update lets you make custom umbrellas and more

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons anniversary update is set to arrive later this week, giving your design tools a big upgrade.

The update will roll out on March 18, just ahead of New Horizons' one-year anniversary on March 20, Nintendo announced today. While you can look forward to Tom Nook sending you an anniversary cake in the mail once the update goes live (because that's just the kind of odd but nice tanuki he is), the headlining feature of the update is the Custom Design Pro Editor +. You'll be able to grab it in exchange for 2,000 Nook Miles, and once it's installed it will enable creating custom designs for umbrellas, small flags, uchiwa fans, and photo stands - you know, those things you put your face in so people can take your picture.

No worries if your Design selection is already packed full, as Custom Design Pro Editor+ will also unlock 50 new slots each for both Normal and Pro designs. Even if you're not much of a designer yourself, the new Custom Design Portal app (available for 300 Nook Miles) will let you access community designs from anywhere on the island instead of just at Able Sisters.

Other new features coming in the update include support for the Island Tour Creator app, which will go live on March 23 and allow you to take screenshots and videos to show off your island's unique appeal, though Nintendo says the service will only be available to the end of the year. The update will also add whoopee cushions which you can pick up from March 26 to April 1, and a selection of prom-themed fashion and decor available from April 1 to April 30.