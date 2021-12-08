Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 secretly made Wisp a lot more generous

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has discovered a subtle change in Wisp following the 2.0 update last month.

Streamer and Animal Crossing TikTok star Leo Crossing recently shared the discovery explaining that Wisp will now offer players more lucrative items as a reward after they've found all of the pieces of his soul. This was seemingly changed during the huge Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 but it seems Nintendo didn’t think it was worth mentioning in any of its patch notes.

Players who are well aware of Wisp’s antics will already know that the easily startled ghost will get spooked when approached and end up losing his spirit which spreads across your island into five equal pieces. In return for returning all five pieces of spirit to him, Wisp will offer players a reward which they can choose from 'something expensive' or 'something new.'

Traditionally, if players selected 'something new' they would be given something that they don’t currently have in their item catalog. If they instead opted for 'something expensive' they’d be given an item that has a high resale value. However, this was usually limited to just 10,000 bells which didn’t seem worth all the trouble.

After the 2.0 update, however, Leo Crossing claims that this price limit has now been lifted so players may get lucky and could end up getting an item worth up to 100,000 bells. That would definitely make searching every inch of your island looking for the spirits well worth it. There’s also always the chance that you’ll just get something useless though - as Wisp himself points out, he isn’t great at discerning the value of things, but the minimum value is still 6,000 bells, so that's definitely something.