Animal Crossing is giving Harv's island a huge refresh, and a new reason to visit

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is making Harv's island a real destination with update 2.0, which drops on November 5.

Many players will have utilized Harv's island for his photography studio - especially during the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season in June - but from November, there will be plenty of reasons for paying Harv a visit.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Teaming up with long-time hairdressing dog, Harriet, Harv's island is getting its very own plaza, which will soon be home to several permanent shops that'll you be able to visit and purchase items from. Well, once you donate enough Bells to the residing builder gyroids, that is.

Interestingly, this will be the location where you'll be able to find the proper stalls for regular island visitors like Sahara, Kicks, and even Redd. Reece and Cyrus will also be setting up a stall that'll allow you to customize special items, like the ones you've purchased by redeeming Nook Miles at the terminal in Resident Services.

For the first time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons , Katrina is also making an entrance. The fortune-telling cat is going to be another regular fixture around Harv's plaza, offering you a daily fortune.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Even Tortimer is making an appearance. The elderly turtle - who many believed had actually died in the game's lore - will be another character to have a chat with at Harv's.

Harriet herself is also opening a rustic hairdresser's, which is little more than a chair in the middle of the plaza. But she will have fresh hairdos for you to browse, adding to the selection of styles already available in the game.

It's a huge change of pace for an under-used element of New Horizons, so prepare to set your Dodo plane's GPS for Harv's island come November 5.