AndaSeat Dark Demon review: "Will suit those who find smaller chairs uncomfortable"

It's not perfect and is something of a pain to construct, but the AndaSeat Dark Demon is a comfortable and elegant gaming chair nonetheless - especially for those with a larger frame.

Despite its overly dramatic 'gamer' name, the AndaSeat Dark Demon isn't what you'd expect. Unlike so many of the best gaming chairs , its design (in the standard black, anyway) isn't loud or obnoxiously angular; instead, it's rather more grown up. This is a professional seat that you wouldn't be embarrassed to use in an office or the family home.

Sure, the price is a bit heftier to match. But in general, the AndaSeat Dark Demon pays its way with a wider shape, surprisingly comfortable seating, and a high-quality frame that's built to last.

Assembly and design

Essential info (Image credit: AndaSeat) Average price: $399.99 / £299.99

Max load: 286.6lbs (130kg)

Max height: 200cm

Material: PVC leather

Padding: 60Kg/M3 density foam

Cushions: Velour head pillow & lumbar support

Armrests: 4D

In looks alone, the AndaSeat Dark Demon is a handsome beast. The base design features an attractive black color-scheme with subtle white logos, while another adds a splash of red. Either way, this is a sleek bucket-seat that, like the AndaSeat Fnatic Edition before it, feels somewhat more reserved than certain alternatives. Alright, so the 4D armrests aren't as fancy as those you'd see on the Secretlab Omega 2020 range - the plastic is harder. But they're not bad by any means.

Speaking of materials, the Dark Demon includes PVC leather that the official website calls "highly stain-resistant, durable and scratch-resistant". It's apparently the same stuff used in racing car seats, too. Beneath it all? A high-density foam with a thinner layer of memory foam over the top. To cap things off, this is supported by a steel framework.

The real test of any gaming chair is putting the damn thing together, though. Often, it's a nightmare that requires two people like the otherwise-excellent Respawn Specter. Every now and then, it's a breeze. As per the Razer Iskur, the AndaSeat Dark Demon is somewhere in the middle.

Although it's not the worst experience I've had constructing a seat, it proved to be a little frustrating even with two of us on the job. Aligning the back with the seat itself wasn't easy, and that held us up for longer than I'd like.

Is this a reason to write it off? Of course not. As I mentioned before, I've seen worse.

Adjustability, comfort, and performance

As they say, the proof is in the pudding - or the sitting, in this case. With that in mind, the AndaSeat Dark Demon excels. While many gaming chairs are unyielding with overly firm seats, this one bucks the trend somewhat. Sure, it's solid enough that you don't feel as if you're sinking. But it has plenty of squish and more than I'm used to from this sort of chair. That's a big plus in my eyes, and one that sets it apart from competitors; you can be sat in the Demon for hours on end without feeling stiff or uncomfortable at the end of it. That's ironic considering how much of a pain in the butt it was to make, but there we are.

The lumbar and headrest cushions are better than anticipated as well. Despite not being the cosiest (they're a bit hard, and the PVC leather means they'll get cold to the touch in chillier weather), they do the job more effectively than I thought they would. I never felt less than supported while working and gaming. And while I admit to not liking the clip-on approach to lumbar support because it clutters up the chair's back, this is a good way of adjusting on the fly without the cushion sitting loose.

Something I didn't appreciate about the AndaSeat Dark Demon was the fact that it seemed like a magnet for all sorts of rubbish on its seat - the seams are fairly wide and fill up with crumbs, dust, and detritus much too easily as a result. It's easy to clean away, yet such maintenance does take the shine off things.

However, I wasn't unimpressed with the chair's size. This is a larger product that will suit larger people, and the flatter sides mean you won't be hemmed in. The depth of it was a nice surprise too; I could really sit back and lounge, which is always a plus.

Overall - should you buy it?

Besides a few quibbles here and there, I can only think of good things to say about the AndaSeat Dark Demon. Once you've gotten over the hurdle of building the thing, it's a good seat and will suit those who find smaller chairs uncomfortable. Need a new place to park yourself while working or gaming? This is a very solid contender that, with a few tweaks, could be even better.