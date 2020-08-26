And the nominees for 2020 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards (The Ringos) are...

The nominees for this year's Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards - nicknamed 'The Ringos' - have been announced.
Now in its fourth year, the Ringo Awards are intended to honor "creativity, skill, and fun of comics" from the previous year, according to the organization behind it. The awards were named after the celebrated writer/artist Mike Wieringo, who died in 2007 after a star-studded career which included The Flash, Fantastic Four, and his own series Tellos.
This year's nominees were decided by a blue-ribbon panel of judges: Nickelodeon's editorial director of comics Joan Hilty, Dynamite Entertainment vice president James Kuhoric, writer/artist Jill Thompson, University of Illinois' associate professor Carol Tilley, and writer/artist Gene Luen Yang.
With the nominees decided, the winners will be voted on by all eligible comic book industry professionals now through September 23.
The fan-vote nominees for 'Favorite Hero,' Favorite Villain,' Favorite New Series,' 'Favorite New Talent,' and 'Favorite Publisher' have not been named.
The winners of three additional awards (which aren't up for public vote) - The Mike Wieringo Spirit award (which is decided by the Ringo judges) and the Hero Initiative-chosen Lifetime Achievement Award and Dick Giordano Humanitarian Award - will be announced as part of the larger awards ceremony.
The winners of this year's awards will be announced on Saturday, October 24.
Best Cartoonist (writer and artist)
- Sarah Andersen
- Eleanor Davis
- Jaime Hernandez
- Kevin Huizenga
- Junepurr
- Stan Sakai
- Raina Telgemeier
- David Jesus Vignolli
Best Writer
- Drew Edwards
- Jeff Lemire
- Mark Russell
- Erica Schultz
- Mariko Tamaki
Best Artist or Penciller
- Chris Campana
- Colleen Doran
- Sanford Greene
- Rosemarie Valero-O'Connell
- Marianna Pescosta
Best Inker
- Keith Champagne
- Marika Cresta
- Sandra Hope
- Maria Llovet
- Dan Mora
- Hyeondo Park
Best Letterer
- Deron Bennett
- Jim Campbell
- Clayton Cowles
- Jared K. Fletcher
- HdE
- Nate Piekos
- Cardinal Rae
Best Colorist
- Jordie Bellaire
- Alessandro de Fornasari
- Edson Ferreira
- Laura Martin
- Dave Stewart
Best Cover Artist
- Fabio Alves
- Natasha Alterici
- Stephanie Hans
- Sana Takeda
- Christian Ward
Best Series
- Banjax (Action Lab Entertainment/Danger Zone)
- Bitter Root (Image Comics)
- Black Hammer: Age of Doom (Dark Horse Comics)
- Forgotten Home (Vices Press/comiXology Originals)
- Something is Killing the Children (Boom! Studios)
Best Single Issue or Story
- Bitter Root Red Summer Special (Image Comics)
- 'Hot Comb' in Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Second Coming #1 (Ahoy Comics)
- Spencer & Locke 2 #1 (Action Lab Entertainment/Danger Zone)
- Tales of the Night Watchman: The Steam Banshee (So What? Press)
- Usagi Yojimbo #6 (IDW Publishing)
Best Original Graphic Novel
- The Adventures of Parker Reef - To Save a Soul (Chris Campana)
- BTTM FDRS (Fantagraphics)
- Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls (Graphix/Scholastic)
- The Hard Tomorrow (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly)
- New World (Boom! Studios)
- Penny Nichols, Top Shelf Productions (IDW Publishing)
- Simon Says (Image Comics)
- Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse Comics)
Best Anthology
- Dead Beats (A Wave Blue World)
- Drawing Power (Abrams ComicArts)
- Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Sirens (Boom! Studios/Archaia Press)
- Strange Tails (Vices Press)
- Thought Bubble 2019 (Image Comics)
Best Humor Comic
- Fangs (Tapas)
- The Handbook to Lazy Parenting (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Rick & Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons (IDW Publishing)
- Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC)
- Twizted: Haunted High-Ons (Source Point Press)
- Wonder Twins (DC)
Best Comic Strip or Panel
- The Middle Age, Steve Conley (Andrews McMeel Universal)
- Nancy, Olivia Jaimes (Andrews McMeel Universal)
- The Nib Editorial Cartoons by Pia Guerra (thenib.com)
- Rhymes With Orange, Hilary Price (King Features Syndicate)
- Sarah's Scribbles, Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel Universal)
- Wawawiwa, Andres J. Colmenares
Best Webcomic
- The Croaking, echorise
- Lore Olympus, Rachel Smythe
- Fried Rice, Erica Eng
- Penny Arcade, Mike Krahulik and Jerry Holkins
- Rocío Diestra, Rocío Diestra
- Stand Still, Stay Silent, Minna Sundberg
- SubZero, Junepurr
Best Non-fiction Comic Work
- Coin-Op Carnival
- Grass (Drawn & Quarterly)
- In Waves (Nobrow/Flying Eye Books)
- They Called Us Enemy (IDW Publishing/Top Shelf)
- The Twilight Man (Humanoids)
Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel
- Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls (Graphix/Scholastic)
- Guts (Graphix/Scholastic)
- New Kid (Harper Collins)
- Science! The Elements of Dark Energy (Bedside Press)
- The Underfoot: The Mighty Deep, (Oni Press/Lion Forge)
Best Presentation in Design
- Going to the Chapel (Action Lab Entertainment/Danger Zone)
- Making Comics (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Marvel Masterwork Pin-Ups (IDW Publishing/Yoe Books)
- Moomin: The Deluxe Lars Jansson Edition (Drawn & Quarterly)
- New World (Boom! Studios)
- Snow White Zombie Apocalypse (Scout Comics)
- Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select (IDW Publishing)
- 3D Sweeties (Fantagraphics)