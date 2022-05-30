Analyst claims PSVR 2 is entering mass production this year

An analyst claims the PSVR 2 could soon enter mass production with the goal of an early 2023 launch.

Earlier today, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter in a thread to claim that the PSVR 2 would soon be entering production. Via their own sources, Kuo claims around 1.5 million PSVR 2 units will be manufactured later this year, with an eye for a launch early next year in 2023.

(1/5)My latest supply chain check suggests that the assembler and several component providers of PS VR2 will start mass production with about 1.5M units shipments in 2H22. Sony may launch it in 1Q23, depending on the development schedule of PS VR2 game titles. pic.twitter.com/NIqFgg4KjlMay 30, 2022 See more

This isn't the first time we've heard mention of a potential early 2023 launch for the PSVR 2. Earlier this year in February, an apparent insider leaked Horizon: Call of the Mountain shortly before it was announced, and then claimed Sony was looking at launching the new-gen headset in early 2023, lending them an air of credibility.

The same can't entirely be said for Kuo, however. The analyst has previously claimed the PSVR 2 could potentially launch as soon as April 2022, and in 2019 claimed Apple and Valve were working together on an augmented reality headset. Obviously, the PSVR 2 has not launched, and no headset from Apple and Valve has ever seen the light of day.

Today's news follows hot on the heels of Sony announcing there would be over 20 first and third-party titles available for the PSVR 2 whenever it does launch. We might get a sneak peek at some of these games within the next few days, as Sony is primed to hold a State of Play presentation later this week on June 2, showing off several upcoming PSVR 2 games.

Earlier this year, Unity said "PSVR 2 takes gaming to a whole new level."