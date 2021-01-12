Among Us fan-made kill animations inspired by IT and Alien add an extra helping of horror

A fan has created Among Us imposter kill animations inspired by iconic horror films, including IT, Alien, and The Ring.

Made by Mactoto on Twitter (via The Gamer), the animations recreate the look of the in-game kill animations perfectly with a horror film spin. One poor unsuspecting crew mate gets taken out by a Facehugger from Alien which of course springs from an egg, while another has an unfortunate encounter with Pennywise and the famous red balloon from IT… who would have thought a bursting balloon could slice you in half? Nasty way to go. Since Among Us takes place on a spaceship, I could easily imagine stumbling upon a Facehugger that's somehow gotten aboard.

@AmongUsGame here are some among us kills based off horror films :) pic.twitter.com/GKoRcXtQryJanuary 6, 2021

The animation also features a kill from The Ring, with a crewmate getting pulled right into a TV. With imposters and their murderous ways, the game makes for the perfect setup for some classic horror nods. We've already seen some amazing fan-made creations since Among Us rose in popularity and took the internet by storm last year - from creating an Among Us fan film to Among Us VR .

After first releasing in 2018, Among Us became a surprise hit two years later in 2020, with almost half a billion players trying out the online multiplayer "social deduction" game last year. It became so popular that it inspired a successful mobile clone in China , and AOC even played the game live on Twitch with other popular streamers.

Now available on Switch with crossplay support after a surprise release back in December , Inner Sloth also revealed a new Airship map , which is set to launch in early 2021.

If you're looking to fool your crewmates, be sure to check out our Among Us Imposter tips or watch the video below.