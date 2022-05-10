Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in Australia 2022: what to expect this winter

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are on the horizon; the retailer itself announced last week that its official sale will once again take place in July, after a couple of years' worth of schedule changes. That means we're a few months out from the sale itself, so it's time to get prepped on exactly what to expect from this year's discounts extravaganza.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are popular every year, but the rate at which we've seen discounts appearing even on the new Nintendo Switch OLED model suggests that this year's sales are going to be even more fruitful than before. Of course, we can only speculate at this point, but considering rare Nintendo Switch deals have been landing more and more in the first few months of 2022, we're certainly optimistic.

We've been covering Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for years now, so we've picked up on a pattern or two when it comes to discounts on games and accessories. However, it's worth noting that we've never seen the console itself taking so many discounts in a 12 month period like this, so the quality of console savings could be better than anything we've seen before.

Do you need a Prime membership for Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in Australia? Amazon keeps its best deals back for its Prime members during its winter sales, so you will need a membership to shop the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals this winter. However, there are a few ways to get around this. First up, we see plenty of other retailers looking to steal Amazon's thunder during this period, offering their own sales and price matching the online giant at the same time. That means it's wise to keep an eye on the likes of Kogan, eBay, JB Hi-Fi and Big W - you could easily walk away with the same price as a Prime member. For an easier life, though, we'd recommend looking into Amazon Prime free trials closer to the time. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for Prime, so if you time it right you can shop the whole sale for free.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Grab a free trial of Amazon Prime to shop all the best deals from one place. We'd recommend timing this one right, though, so that your trial period takes place during those winter months. After the period ends, you'll be charged AU$6.99 a month if you don't cancel.



When will Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals start in Australia? Amazon Prime Day hasn't had a reliable kick off date for a while now. Last year we were treated to an earlier affair, with June 21 / 22 offering up the goods, and the year before that the pandemic pushed things back to October. Traditionally, we see Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals landing in the middle of July, on a Monday and Tuesday around July 12 / 13. That means we could see offers landing around July 11, or being pushed back the following week to July 18 if Amazon reverts back to its previous timeline.

What to expect from Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

There was a lot going on in the world of Nintendo last year, which bodes well for some particularly strong Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in 2022. The new OLED model is firmly planted on the shelves now after a few post-launch supply issues, and the standard edition is poised for some excellent bundle offers (and potentially even straight discounts as well). In fact, the only console we have some questions about is the Nintendo Switch Lite. With waning stock in the first months of the year, this cheaper handheld-only model is looking is a little thin on the ground already. That said, discounts are still popping up in Australia so if supply does hold out, there will be plenty to choose from here as well.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're after the latest and greatest console, it's worth noting that we've already seen discounts of up to nearly AU$100 off the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2022. Those offers came from eBay Australia and Amazon. If other retailers take the leap on the day itself, we could see some price match wars occurring here.

While the OLED model hasn't received dramatic discounts abroad, Australia seems to have gotten lucky. eBay Australia (via The Gamesmen's eBay store) was offering the premium model for a rock bottom AU$435.71 to eBay Plus subscribers in May. That is a brilliant discount, though it's yet to be seen if Prime Day will match it. Whatever the case, if stock holds out, there will almost certainly be price cuts.

(Image credit: Future)

The cheaper standard edition has also received the occasional dramatic price cut in Australia, most notably for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle. That has been on sale for around AU$440 for most of 2022, but just recently those discounts dried up. The asking price for a Nintendo Switch in Australia tends to fluctuate quite a bit, especially on Amazon, and usually by negligible amounts. For example: the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Limited Edition has jumped between AU$399 and AU$449 quite a few times throughout 2022.

If you're after a standard Nintendo Switch, keep an eye out for the Mario Kart 8 bundle that sits pride of place during Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, and there's far more wiggle room for more games to get involved here as well. We don't see too many bundles day to day in Australia, so Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals could be your first port of call.

(Image credit: Future)

As for the Nintendo Switch Lite, Amazon Australia has pretty much kept that variety at a steady AU$299 for months: around AU$30 below its AU$329.95 RRP. That applies for a range of colour schemes, too. If you're waiting for Prime Day to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, you're taking a tiny bit of a gamble. Should you buy it now for just under AU$300, or bank on a steeper discount come July?

Of course, if you already own a console we're expecting to see some solid discounts on the best Nintendo Switch accessories in line with last year's offers - though we may be restricted to third party alternatives again. However, considering some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers and Nintendo Switch cases come from a range of different brands there will still be some quality picks on the shelves.

Will there be Nintendo Switch game deals on Prime Day in Australia?

Perhaps some of the most reliable offers over Prime Day will be on Nintendo Switch games. We regularly see games taking some serious price cuts during larger sales events like this, so if you're looking to stock up your library in the summer there will be plenty to choose from.

Last year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals didn't hit games quite as hard as the Black Friday offers found in November but we're confident similar discounts could return come July. We're looking to the usual suspects; Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Paper Mario Origami King, and Super Mario Odyssey for the heaviest price drops.

However, recent sales have also seen more stubborn prices starting to fall as well, on the likes of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's also well worth keeping a close eye on some of the year's early releases; Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for some early discounts as well.

