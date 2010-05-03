Alpha Protocol: Shooting and fighting explained

This starts wide, but as you become more proficient in your weapons skills, this gradually narrows increasing accuracy. It does seem a touch strange at first to be spraying bullets and not hitting much, but it makes sense in the context of the game, which is meant to show Thorton’s progression from relative novice to master spy.



You'll get to play with a full complement of Pistols, Sub Machine Guns, Assault Rifles and Shotguns with combat specialists most likely choose to develop their SMG and Shotgun skills. SMGs are short- to medium-range weapons and you can dual-wield them to build up massive combos and kill streaks for maximum carnage. For closer encounters the shotgun has to be your weapon of choice, with its ability to knock enemies clean off their feet and score critical hits and takedowns.







Above: The spread cross-hair this offers would suggest you're going to spray like a madman with this gun



There's also a dazzling array of further improvements and customisations you can add as you progress through the game. Basic upgrades like an extended clip give you more ammo to expend, while an improved scope will consequently up your accuracy. Move onto more advanced configurations like Rifle Muzzle Assist, Calibrated Recoil Springs or custom grip and you’ll be shooting with such a steady hand that you’ll be plugging cigarettes out of guard’s mouths from half a kilometre away (or at least it’ll feel like it).