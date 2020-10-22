Aliens are invading Marvel variant covers in a bizarre yet awesome crossover

The iconic Alien xenomorphs are landing square in the Marvel Comics universe with a broad series of variant covers to run across Marvel Comics' comic book line in January 2021.

Dubbed the 'Marvel vs. Alien' variants, they were revealed in the publisher's just-released January 2021 solicitations.

Here's a list of the 22 variants planned so far:

Amazing Spider-Man #56 variant by Mark Bagley

Avengers #41 variant by Leinil Francis Yu

Black Cat #2 variant by Peach Momoko

Black Widow #5 variant by Terry Dodson

Captain America #27 variant by Ivan Shavrin

Captain Marvel #25 variant by Jamie McKelvie

Daredevil #26 variant by Rahzzah

Fantastic Four #28 variant by Joshua Cassara

Guardians of the Galaxy #10 variant by Pepe Larraz

Immortal Hulk #43 variant by Declan Shalvey

Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #1 variant by Kim Jacinto

Iron Man #5 variant by Junggeon Yoon

King in Black 3 variant by Valerio Giangiordano

Marauders #17 variant by unnannounced artist

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #22 variant by Valerio Schiti

Shang-Chi #5 variant by Iban Coello

Spider-Woman #8 variant by Javier Garron

Thor #11 variant by Daniel Warren Johnson

Venom #32 variant by Ryan Brown

Wolverine #9 variant by R.B. Silva

X-Force #16 variant by Salvador Larroca

X-Men #17 variant by Russell Dauterman

And here are 18 variants that have been revealed so far:

This would be the first stage of a larger plan for Marvel Comics to begin publishing Alien (and Predator) comic books in 2021 that was announced back in July.

"There's nothing more thrilling than a story that will keep you at the edge of your seat, and Alien and Predator have delivered that time and time again!" Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski said back in July. "I can clearly remember where I was when I saw each of these modern masterpieces for the first time, and reveling in how both masterfully weave extraterrestrial dread and drama into some of the most iconic scenes we've ever seen on film.

"And it's that legacy that we're going to live up to! As a visual medium, comics are the perfect place to build on those moments, and we here at Marvel are honored to begin telling these stories for fans everywhere. As our release schedule continues to return, we can't wait to share more in the coming months!"

The publisher plans to publish new original Alien series, as well as reprints of previous ones published by Dark Horse Comics. Although no plans for an actual in-story crossover between the Alien xenomorphs and Marvel Universe has been announced, it seems logical but no hurry - remember, Marvel's parent company Disney acquired full ownership of the sci-fi franchise with its acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

What this means for Marvel's homage to the Alien xenomorphs, the Brood, remains to be seen.

If you think Aliens vs. Marvel is an unlikely crossover, you ain't seen nothing. Check out our list of the most unlikely comic book crossovers of all time.