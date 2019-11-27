After a VR headset? Save $270 on the Samsung HMD Odyssey+

If you fancy jumping into the world of virtual reality and you're in the market for a decent headset during the Black Friday sales, the Samsung HMD Odyssey+ is just the ticket. Samsung's headset is currently sizeably discounted on Microsoft's store for just $229 - saving you a hearty $270 on its original retail price ($499).

If you're new to VR, the Samsung HMD Odyssey+ is a great gateway headset, with a very easy to set-up so you can step into the virtual worlds without too much fuss. All you have to do is plug it into a Windows 10 compatible PC and you're all set. The VR headset has built-in AKG headphones with dynamic 360 spatial sound, so you'll be able to experience the game worlds with sound coming at you from all directions to add to the immersive experience. It also features a built-in microphone, so if you're popping into a multiplayer VR game, you can chat to your buddies online and also use Cortana.

The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ has a duo AMOLED display, with two 3.5" AMOLED screens that features 3K display for an all-round view of the fantastical worlds you're exploring. The 110-degree angle lets you really soak up your surroundings, you can take in all the scenic views and outlandish settings as if you've jumped right into your PC screen. The headset also comes complete with a left and right controller and is fitted with Bluetooth 4.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity.

There are some truly fantastic VR games out right now to dive into, like the endlessly fun Beat Saber VR that will get you feeling groovy, to the bullet dodging Superhot VR that will make you feel like you're in a stylish action movie, you'll have no shortage of virtual reality experiences to lose yourself in. And with Valve recently revealing the news that Half Life is coming back in VR with Half-Life: Alyx , now's the perfect time to jump in.

