Abby and Black Widow voice actor tells us which character would win in a fight

GamesRadar+ recently spoke with Laura Bailey, who voiced Abby from The Last of Us 2 and Black Widow from Marvel's Avengers, so naturally we asked the actor what would happen if the two characters got in a fist fight.

It's a testament to Abby that Bailey's first reaction was to ask whether Black Widow gets to use "all [her] toys." And considering Black Widow's - you know - a superhero, we figured it's only fair that both she and Abby go in with only their fists and all-natural talents for violence.

"I would probably say Widow. You know, I think that Abby could definitely do some damage, but the training – the years and years and years of training in a different environment… Yeah," Bailey said.

As much as we stan Abby all day long, we're inclined to agree. Abby's faced some pretty scary enemies - clickers, the Rat King, and Ellie, to name a few - but never anything quite as dangerous as a former SHIELD spy and one of the founding members of the Avengers. Let us not forget the fight from Iron Man 2 where she dispatched about a dozen thugs working for Hammer Industries without breaking a sweat.

When Marvel's Avengers releases on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia September 4, you'll be able to harness Black Widow's acrobatic, trick-shooting power as well as every other Avenger's unique strengths.

