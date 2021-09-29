4K Switch reportedly existed and devs were making games for it

Nintendo was reportedly working on a 4K Switch, but changed plans after it already provided dev kits to various studios.

This information comes from Bloomberg, which was the first to report on the development of a 4K-enabled Nintendo Switch Pro back in March. The console was reportedly planned for release this year and would've sported an Nvidia chip that would support 4K resolution with the console docked. What we got instead, of course, was the Nintendo Switch OLED, which has the same guts as the original Switch but displays games through a better screen.

Now, Bloomberg is reporting that Nintendo had indeed been working on a 4K Switch Pro, but ultimately decided on a different direction due to widespread chip supply shortages. It's also said that Nintendo had sent out 4K Switch dev kits to at least 11 companies, from well-known publishers to indie studios, including one which had never released a game before.

Bloomberg's reporting suggests that we won't see a Nintendo console that supports 4K until late 2022 at the very earliest, which makes sense as the Switch OLED doesn't launch until next month. It's worth noting that Nintendo responded to Bloomberg, calling its reporting "inaccurate," but didn't specify further.

Developers who had received 4K Switch dev kits are reportedly still working on their games and plan to release them "during or after the second half of next year," though it remains uncertain whether Nintendo will ever release a Switch console with 4K capabilities.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED comes out October 8 and costs $350, a good chunk more than the current Switch. Whether it's worth the extra money will depend entirely on how much you play the console in handheld mode, as docked the two Switch consoles will function identically.

