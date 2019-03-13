343 Industries flooded with pizza deliveries as fans react to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC

Halo: The Master Chief Collection, a remastered package made up of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4 that originally released on the Xbox One in 2014, is coming to PC via Steam, alongside the previously excluded spin-off, Halo: Reach.

Read more The best Halo games, ranked

Microsoft and successive Halo developer 343 Industries announced the news yesterday following a series of cryptic tweets and teases in the lead up to the Inside Xbox livestream, and a Redditor by the name of thewombinthesky (don't ask, because I don't know) had previously promised to buy the studio pizza if the rumoured PC port turned out to be true.

That wish became a reality, and thewombinthesky, alongside several other elated PC players and Halo fans, began to deliver on their word of sending pizza en masse to 343 Industries' headquarters in Kirkland, Washington.

The good folks over at 343 began to tweet about all the wonderful free food they were enjoying courtesy of their thankful fans, but satisfaction soon turned to worry and then existential fear at the sheer amount of dough that was being sent their way.

Annnnd another one. Thank you anonymous pizza donator. I think pineapple and jalapeño is a troll but it’s some on the teams favorite?! Please we don’t need more pizza. We good. pic.twitter.com/KVQKGCzl5FMarch 12, 2019

People keep sending pizza to the team today. This is the pile next to my desk. It’s pretty great. pic.twitter.com/3QPR7KOrCVMarch 12, 2019

Seriously. This is getting nuts. pic.twitter.com/psSht2oowUMarch 13, 2019

Eventually 343's Community Manager Brian Jarrard had to come out on Twitter to politely, albeit somewhat desperately asked the Halo fanbase to please, please stop sending pizza to the studio, as it so happened to be the day where the receptionist wasn't in, and it was getting "logistically challenging" to receive all the incoming fast food. And that's not to mention the issue of food waste when there's more pizza being sent than actual mouths to feed.

The Halo community is awesome. We're excited, too! Please, don't send anymore pizzas to 343 Industries. The building receptionist isn't here so it's getting logistically challenging and we really don't want to see food to go waste.March 13, 2019

Jarrard and the rest of the 343 gang hasn't been heard since that distress signal. I'm now genuinely concerned that the entire Halo: Infinite development team have either entered permanent food-baby induced comas, or drowned amongst the greasy boxed remains of Dominoes and Little Caesars.

We wish you all the best with your pizza problem, 343. And thanks for finally bringing Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PC.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection launched almost five years ago, but there's tons of upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to beyond its imminent PC release. Check 'em out.