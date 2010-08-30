30 TV Actors Who Should Do Movies

The Actor: Another stellar but seemingly-cursed member of the Joss Whedon camp, most recently burned when the second season of Dollhouse got the chop - she previously came under fire when Tru Calling also bit it just two seasons in.

Still, she’s got the talent - after mining gold dust with her fractured, fantastic performance as tortured slayer Faith in Buffy , Dushku made a fair go at the movie biz with better-than-expected Bring It On and the dodgy straight-to-DVD Open Graves.



Ideal Project: We know she can kick ass, but can she reign it in and be ‘serious’? We’ve seen promise in her nuanced role as Faith. But let’s put Dushku under pressure and throw her a juicy chunk of drama – Joe Wright could direct her to success. If that doesn’t whet her appetite – Wonder Woman, anybody?