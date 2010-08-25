23 One Letter Off Movie Posters

The Original: Gremlins , Joe Dante's kiddie-scarer about malevolent monsters on the rampage in a Capra-esque idyll.

One Letter Off Remake: Mogwai Gizmo and his handler Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan) are recruited by the CIA to infiltrate KGB headquarters, where Gizmo is to be watered and fed after midnight to unleash havoc.

But the plan backfires when the Gremlins decide to unleash Russia's nuclear warheads.

Sample Quote: "Get him wet. Feed him after midnight. Don't worry about sunlight, they don't have that in Russia."