10 Movie Stars Who Fought The Law

The Crime: The future superhero and crime fighter spent much of his time between 1996 and 2001 in the slammer for drug use and possession. The actor explained his substance abuse was down to his father, also an addict, who had fed him drugs from the age of eight.

"It's like I have a loaded gun in my mouth and my finger's on the trigger, and I like the taste of the gun metal,” he once said of his addiction.

The Time: In 1999, after failing to turn up for a drug test, Downey Jr. was sentenced to three years imprisonment in California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, California. He spent a year there before being released.

What Happened Next? Only one of the most unlikely comebacks ever. Having been fired from numerous jobs (including Ally McBeal), Downey Jr. became a born again celebrity thanks to low-key jobs that re-established him as a man that could be trusted again.

He’s now one of Hollywood’s most beloved kooky characters.