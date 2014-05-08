10 clever spins on played-out game tutorial cliches

Where am I? Whats going on?

Ever heard these? Sure you have. One of the most clichd ways to open a game is to have a character wake up from a mysterious sleep and be completely unaware of their surroundings. Its a creative layup used to make a player surrogate, allowing both the player and main character to exist in the same mind space. Typically, the Rip Van Winkle opening is joined by its best friend, amnesia, often in cases severe enough to have you wondering Shouldnt this dude be in the hospital?. This is a fantasy, however, so its totally fine for people with severe amnesia to roam around the world in an effort to save it. Right?

Who did it right: After its bombastic opening in which Shepard died, the clich of waking up (with some degree of amnesia) was actually used to great effect in Mass Effect 2. This worked mainly because it was framed so well within the games narrative; Shepard died and was Frankensteined back to life two years later. To wake up from death and not know where you are and whats going? Thats just science.