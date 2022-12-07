New Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City gets summer 2023 release date

Asteroid City, Wes Anderson's next movie, finally has a release date. The film will arrive in theaters on July 16, 2023, with a wider release following on July 23 (via Deadline (opens in new tab)).

The movie is set in the '50s in a fictional desert town in the US. According to the official synopsis: "The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events."

Anderson co-wrote the screenplay with Roman Coppola, who he previously worked with on 2007's The Darjeeling Limited and 2012's Moonrise Kingdom, the latter of which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The movie features a huge ensemble cast of A-listers and plenty of regular Anderson collaborators, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Jeff Goldblum, Rita Wilson, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Hong Chau, Tony Revolori, and Sophia Lillis.

Anderson's last movie was 2021's The French Dispatch, which follows the French outpost of a fictional US newspaper and also stars Swinton, Brody, Dafoe, Norton, and Revolori.

As for the director's other upcoming projects, he's also set to direct an adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kinglsey.

