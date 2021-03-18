Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids drops next month

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids expansion will be available for purchase on April 29, according to an official announcement from Ubisoft.

Wrath of the Druids will take you to Ireland to track and discover the members of an ancient druidic cult. As Eivor you'll dive into Gaelic myths and folklore, and happen upon a haunted forest or two (you'll need to fight your way through those, so be prepared). Ireland will certainly provide even more breathtaking landscapes (the Cliffs of Moher, perhaps?), so expect a feast for the eyes.

The Wrath of the Druids DLC can be purchased separately, or through the Season Pass for $40. The Season Pass will also get you the second expansion, The Siege of Paris, whenever that debuts. The Season Pass is included in the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

If you're looking for free fun, you can enjoy the Ostara Festival in Assassin's Creed Valhalla right now for absolutely no money. The Ostara Festival runs from today, March 18 until April 8. The free update kicks off a spring festival in Ravensthorpe, with various Easter-themed activities for Eivor to take part in, including decorating the settlement, hunting for eggs, and, of course, drinking.

For more details on the Ostara Festival and the other updates, head to the Assassin's Creed Valhalla patch notes . The update includes the highly-anticipated transmog, which will let you change Eivor's appearance by heading to the blacksmith. The game's take on transmog is controversial amongst players , and it seems Ubisoft is listening, so an adjustment to this feature may be coming down the pipe.

