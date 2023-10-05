Assassin's Creed Mirage update 1.0.2 stops Basim being killed by elevators

The first Assassin's Creed Mirage update has stopped Basim from being killed by elevators, which has got to be helpful to players.

On October 4, the day before Assassin's Creed Mirage's launch, developer Ubisoft shared the patch notes for the game's latest update. In Update 1.0.2, plenty of subtle fixes have been made to ensure a smooth launch for players. One of the fixes that has caught our attention is the one that prevents Basim from being killed by elevators.

Since players require the use of lifts and elevators in most Assassin's Creed games, it's probably a good idea to have this feature working and not, you know, deadly before everyone dives into 9th-century Baghdad. Ubisoft hasn't given any more context in the game's patch notes other than "Elevators would kill Basim," but we're going to guess that it was a fairly regular problem if it needed fixing in the game's first proper update.

There are plenty of other gameplay issues listed in the patch notes that have now been resolved, including Shards not being properly awarded to players, endgame rewards not being awarded after finishing the game, enemies not properly taking fall damage, players losing control of Basim after fast traveling, and more. Elsewhere in the patch notes, you'll also find fixes to UI, the world, quests, graphics, animation, and performance.

One thing players didn't expect to see in the latest update is an unpopular anti-piracy software , which was added to Assassin's Creed Mirage hours before launch.