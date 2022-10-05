Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy are coming to Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering has set its sights on two of the biggest video game franchises in the world, with both MTG Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy cards having been confirmed.

Designed as part of Magic: The Gathering's new 'Universes Beyond' crossover series, MTG Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy were teased during Hasbro's Investor Day presentation. Few details were shared, but according to the president of MTG developer Wizards of the Coast, they will be hitting shelves alongside the best card games from 2024.

This is just the latest big-name addition to Universes Beyond; the range has included appearances from Fortnite, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, Street Fighter, and Warhammer 40,000 so far, and it's due to expand even further within the next year thanks to Doctor Who, Transformers, and Lord of the Rings tie-ins. However, unlike those sets, it's unclear what form MTG Assassin's Creed and MTG Final Fantasy will take.

It's also possible that they won't be true 'sets' at all. While Warhammer has pre-made decks for Commander matches and The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth is a full launch that's compatible with Modern game types, most of MTG's video game tie-ins have been Secret Lair drops (limited collectible cards that aren't legal in 'Standard' games). Similarly, it's unclear what era MTG Assassin's Creed or MTG Final Fantasy would settle on. Both franchises span multiple games in numerous eras or universes, so there's a lot to choose from.

Either way, it seems unlikely we'll find out more before next year. Until then, you can get a taste of the Universes Beyond series as it stands with the Magic: The Gathering Warhammer 40,000 decks below.

