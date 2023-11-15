As Sony calls quits on PS5 Twitter integration, social media platform claims it's reached out to explore "new integrations" like live-streaming

Twitter has reportedly reached out to PlayStation to "explore new integrations" after the PS4 and PS5's Twitter functionality was disabled.

Yesterday, November 14, the PS4 and PS5 finally bid adieu to its Twitter sharing functionality. You can no longer send screenshots and video clips directly from your PS5 to your Twitter feed, a change that was announced by PlayStation just last week.

Now, Twitter is claiming it's "reached out to explore new integrations" between PS5 consoles and Twitter. The official Twitter account for its in-house developers tweeted the statement below yesterday, shortly after the PS5's Twitter sharing function was taken offline.

To clarify, this is a legacy integration. We've reached out to explore new integrations including live-streaming. Stay tuned!November 14, 2023 See more

Note that this isn't a guarantee anything new will come of the talks between PlayStation and Twitter. It's also not a guarantee that sharing screenshots and video links to Twitter will ever return to Sony's consoles, which the tweet above steers clear from mentioning.

PlayStation is just the latest company to reduce its visibility on Twitter, following Elon Musk's buyout of the website in 2022. Many companies, including previous advertising partners to Twitter, have lessened their presence on Twitter over the past year, thanks in no small part to significant technical restructuring at Twitter, including crucial API changes.

At the time of writing, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch users can still share screenshots and video clips directly to Twitter. There's been no word from either Microsoft or Nintendo about whether their integration with the website could change.

