PlayStation announces "termination" of Twitter support starting next week

Sony has announced that PlayStation Network users will soon no longer be able to share media directly to their linked Twitter (now X) accounts.

Taking cues from Xbox, which announced earlier this year that its consoles would drop support for the social media platform, PlayStation will now end Twitter integration for PS5 and PS4 on November 13.

PS5/PS4 will no longer have Twitter/X integration as of Nov 13th, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Rm0ENYgZmXNovember 6, 2023 See more

The announcement was first spotted by Wario64, which shared a message displayed on PSN for users. Shortly after, PlayStation confirmed on the official site's FAQ page with a short statement, referring to it as the "Termination of X (formerly known as Twitter) integration."



"As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so)."



The site also detailed alternatives on how to upload saved pictures and videos, which users can do via the PlayStation mobile app or just by simply loading data onto USB drives and transferring the data to their PCs.



While PlayStation channels didn't explain why exactly this was happening, it does fall in line with other companies that have lessened use or otherwise dropped support for Elon Musk's social media platform. Due to recent API changes made to the platform following the 2022 acquisition by Musk, the site's many technical and structural changes have led to revisions that have not only made the site unstable for users but also more difficult to manage for businesses and larger partners.



Here are the best PS5 games you can play today.