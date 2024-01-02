One of Apple TV's best shows has been renewed for a fifth season

Slow Horses, Apple TV Plus's spy thriller starring Gary Oldman, has been renewed for a fifth season way ahead of schedule.

The series, based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, follows Jackson Lamb (Oldman), leader of a team of MI5 employees, known as "Slow Horses," who have been assigned to dull desk duty after making career-ending mistakes. Things start to get more exciting, however, when they find themselves involved in investigating schemes that are endangering Britain.

Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, River Cartwright, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, and Kadiff Kirwan also star. Oldman received both a Golden Globe and BAFTA nomination for season 2.

Per Variety, the logline for Slow Horses season 5 reads: "Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply."

The show, adapted by Veep's Will Smith, premiered on Apple TV Plus in April of 2022, with the streaming platform ordering a third and fourth season in June of 2022, before season 2 had even premiered. The season 3 finale aired on December 27, 2023.

Slow Horses season 5 does not yet have a release date. Season 4 is set to premiere in late December 2024. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2024 and beyond.