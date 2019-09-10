Apple TV Plus: Release date and price revealed along with more shows

Apple TV Plus is a new video subscription service from Apple built on original programming from the likes of Steve Carell, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and more. After an initial reveal in March 2019, Apple recently shared more about the service at a fall event, including its price point. Here's everything we know about Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV Plus price is lower than Apple News Plus

The Apple TV Plus price is considerably lower than expected: $4.99 per month, just half the price of Apple News Plus. Additionally, a one-year subscription will be free with new Apple devices including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, or iPods.

Apple TV Plus will launch on November 1, 2019 in over 100 countries and regions, with dubs and/or subtitles for nearly 40 languages. A one-week free trial will also become available on November 1 - just be careful with auto-renew if you're still on the fence. Apple says that "at launch, most Apple TV+ series will premiere with three episodes, with one new episode to roll out each week, while full seasons of some series will be available all at once."

Apple TV Plus shows include Amazing Stories from Spielberg

The Apple TV Plus reveal featured a grand cavalcade of creators who came on stage to talk up their contributions to the service's exclusive library. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell have joined up for a new series called The Morning Show, there was Steven Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment's Amazing Stories sci-fi anthology series, and even Big Bird and, er, another muppet for Sesame Street. Oprah herself is working on two documentaries for Apple TV Plus, which is kind of a big deal too. Other series and shows include The Banker starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson, Truth Be Told starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul, and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant.

Apple TV Plus will only be available in Apple TV

Maybe not a huge shock that a service called "Apple TV Plus" will only be available from within the Apple TV App, but hey, good to have that clarity. It will live alongside other subscription services/channels in the built-in app like HBO, Showtime, CBS All Access, and others. Everything on Apple TV Plus will be presented ad-free.