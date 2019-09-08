Popular

Apparently we've been calling the 'X' button on the PlayStation controller the wrong name all this time

It's "basic geometry"

There are two types of people in this world – those that call the DualShock's lowest button an "Ex", and those that call it a "Cross". 

If, like me, you'd always seen yourself on the right side of history with the "Ex" – and why wouldn't you, eh? – turns out PlayStation wants a word with you. You're wrong. I'm wrong. We're all wrong. Turns out it is called "Cross" after all.

The debate regularly rears its ugly, Cross-shaped head on social media, of course, but this is the first time anyone with any authority has weighed in on the matter. Apparently sick of us all getting it wrong – even though we know, in theory, the DualShock buttons have shapes, not letters – PlayStation UK wants to settle the argument for good.

"Triangle. Circle. Cross. Square," PlayStation UK insisted via Twitter (thanks, Eurogamer). "If Cross is called X (it's not), then what are you calling Circle?"

While most commenters were stunned, still reeling from shock presumably, Cross fans tried to explain where we've gone wrong. 

"Crosses have the same distance between each stick. Crosses form a square," said one commenter. "Exes don't have the same distance between each stick. Exes form a rectangle. Basic geometry."

And then there's the frankly terrifying suggestion that it's technically called the "Fork" button...?

160,000 people have also had their say via a Twitter poll PlayStation is running (and staying out of, by the look of it), so please come join in – 81 per cent of Ex-ers can't be wrong!

