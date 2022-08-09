Apex Legends Season 14 launch stalled by Origin 'Verifying Game Files' error

Apex Legends Season 14 was meant to launch today, August 9, but PC players using the Origin client are having trouble downloading the update. That means they can't drop into the new season and enjoy Vantage, the brand-new Legend, or the major updates to Kings Canyon.

Apex Legends Season 14 officially launched August 9 at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST. An hour after its launch, Respawn tweeted (opens in new tab) that it was "aware of an issue preventing players from installing the [Apex Legends] update through Origin and are actively investigating."

It seems players were getting stuck on a 'Verifying Game Files' message (opens in new tab) when trying to download the update via the EA-specific Origin launcher. Not long after the tweet acknowledging the issue, Respawn responded in a thread, stating that it was "seeing the issue with Origin start to resolve," while offering support options for players who still can't download the update.

If you're on PC and use Origin and are still running into issues, there are a few things you can do to try and download the Apex Legends Season 14 update:

Restart your Origin application

Uninstall and reinstall Origin

Clear your cache by following these steps (opens in new tab)

Here's hoping that works for Origin players. This won't make you feel any better, but Season 14 downloaded just fine on my Xbox Series X/S - but don't worry, my favorite Legend Valkyrie got a massive nerf, so this will be a rough season for me.

Check out our interview with Respawn on how it's making Apex Legends "a forever game" and what that means for Season 14.