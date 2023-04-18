Another Walking Dead spin-off is officially on the way

AMC has announced that another spin-off based on The Walking Dead is in the works. On Monday, April 17, the network confirmed that the franchise's chief content officer Scott Gimple is overseeing a project for its Content Room that promises "more tales" in the form of a scripted six-part series.

When it comes to digital originals, AMC's production arm has previously been involved with Cooper's Bar, starring Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn; animated prequel series Better Call Saul Presents: Slippin' Jimmy; and Bottomless Brunch at Colman's, the virtual talk show hosted by Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo. Back in November, the network's Content Room collaborated with Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort to resurrect four The Walking Dead characters – Andrea (Laurie Holden), Milton (Dallas Roberts), Rodney (Joe Ando-Hirsh), and Gareth (Andrew West) – in TV ads timed to The Walking Dead series finale.

Gimple previously co-created The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which ran for two seasons and delved into the Civic Republic Military, the mysterious organization that was glimpsed in the main show and Fear the Walking Dead, and Tales of the Walking Dead, the anthology series that told different stories across six, self-contained episodes.

While most of the installments featured new characters, played by the likes of Terry Crews, Parker Posey, and Olivia Munn, one detailed how The Walking Dead's former big bad Alpha (Samantha Morton) met the Whisperers.

Despite this new project currently operating under the working title More Tales From the TWDU, it's unlikely to be a second season of its similarly titled predecessor, given that Gimple recently told Collider (opens in new tab): "The thing with Tales, it didn't end on this cliffhanger where you've gotta get back to that. It's an anthology show. So, I'm hoping that we can get back to it, but it's probably gonna be catch-all as catch can, as far as within all the other shows."

For now, the focus is on Negan and Maggie-fronted outing The Walking Dead: Dead City, Daryl Dixon's standalone series, and Rick and Michonne's small-screen return. To keep up to date with the future of The Walking Dead universe, check out our list of all the upcoming Walking Dead spin-offs heading our way, or get nostalgic with our how to watch The Walking Dead guide.

