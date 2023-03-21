Anne Hathway to star in pop drama Mother Mary for A24

Anne Hathaway is set to star in a new drama from A24.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Mother Mary will be an "epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Michaela Coel)."

The Green Knight helmer David Lowery is set to direct from a screenplay he penned himself. Jack Antonoff (perhaps best known for his work with Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey) and Charli XCX will write and produce original songs for the movie. Daniel Hart (A Ghost Story, The Green Knight) is set to compose the score.

Hathaway continues to be in demand, as the actor and producer is now set to star in five upcoming movies. Eileen, a period psychological thriller also starring Thomasin McKenzie is due out later this year after making its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. She Came to Me, starring Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei, premiered on February 16 at the Berlinale Film Festival. Hathaway recently completed filming on Mother's Instinct, starring alongside Jessica Chastain, as well as romantic comedy The Idea of You for Amazon Studios.

Coel recently starred as Aneka in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is the creator and star of the HBO/BBC black comedy I May Destroy You. She also appeared on Black Mirror and as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Mother Mary does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.