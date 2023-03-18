Annapurna narrative puzzler Storyteller launches next week

Described as "a unique and creative spin on the puzzle genre", the award-winning Storyteller will launch on March 23 on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

"You’re given a variety of iconic characters, settings, and emotions to build tales of love, betrayal, and revenge," teases publisher Annapurna Interactive, which is publishing Daniel Benmergui's game.

"You’ll create everything from supernatural fantasies and Shakespearean tragedies to myths of creation and much more!"

"Play with a library full of characters and themes, featuring heroes and villains, dragons and vampires, infidelity and remorse, love, lies, madness, and more!

"Use the blank canvas to manipulate secrets and desires, slay monsters or terrorize people with them, betray lovers or bring them together. You know how the stories go – but this time, you are the author."

Talking of Annapurna... did you know that it's publishing a new Silent Hill game? Among the numerous projects announced during last year's Silent Hill Transmission broadcast, Konami unveiled Silent Hill: Townfall (opens in new tab), a new game developed by Stories Untold developer No Code and published by Annapurna.

As we reported at the time, the reveal trailer focuses on a transmission received on a small, portable television, with someone warning that punishment and judgment are on the way. There are numerous quick clips of unsettling images, and some footage that suggests a seaside setting.

Since then, however, Silent Hill fans have stumbled on secret messages (opens in new tab) hidden within the audio that accompanies a teaser trailer for the upcoming Silent Hill game, Silent Hill: Townfall: "Whatever heart this town had has now stopped".

Other findings include a reference to the name Alessa - that should ring a bell or two for fans of the movie and the original games - and an SOS message relayed in morse code.