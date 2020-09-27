Animal Crossing: New Horizons scoops the Game of the Year award at Tokyo Game Show

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has scooped top prize at this year's Tokyo Game Show Awards.

As well as the grand award Game of the Year, the team behind the sim has also secured the Minister of Economy's Trade and Industry Award of the Japan Game Awards, which is given to "an individual or organisation that has made a great contribution to the growth and development of the Japanese computer entertainment software industry".

"Because we were forced to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a slow-life experience in this game in which you can do everything freely became a comfort to people all over the world," a press statement said, explaining how important New Horizons was to so many people struggling in early lockdown.

"Communication with close friends through the game and interaction with other players in events went beyond the bounds of a single game, and the game showed the power of entertainment from Japan, acquiring overwhelming support from many users of all ages, from children to senior citizens, in general voting, and won both the Award for Excellence and the Grand Award with unanimity."

Other recipients of the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA) excellence awards include: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Death Stranding, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Nioh 2, Persona 5 Royal, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Ring Fit Adventure, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Additionally, the Game Designers Award was given to Hempuli's Baba is You, Dragon Quest Walk received the Special Award, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare won the Global Award: Foreign Product top prize, and Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield was awarded Best Sales Award and Global Award: Japanese Product.

ICYMI, The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Autumn/Fall Update rolls out on September 30 and will be packed with spooky treats for island dwellers.

Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for the next free Animal Crossing: New Horizons update earlier this week, and it is stuffed with the very best bits of Halloween spooks. While Halloween Night itself only runs from 5pm to midnight on October 31, you'll be able to get ready all month buying candy from Nook's Cranny and planting pumpkin vines for harvest.