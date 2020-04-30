Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be getting a "little surprise" from Tom Nook on May 1

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' very own entrepreneur Tom Nook has taken to Twitter to tease that every island dweller will be getting a little surprise tomorrow on May 1.

"I've prepared a little surprise for you since you've been working so hard to make your islands wonderful," Nook says.

Hello, everyone! Today wraps up the month of April, which means tomorrow is May 1st – also known as May Day. I've prepared a little surprise for you since you've been working so hard to make your islands wonderful. Tune in tomorrow to learn more!April 30, 2020

The little surprise comes along with one of the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events, which will see a May Day Tour celebration where players will be gifted a special May Day ticket to fly to a special island. From the sounds of the surprise, it could potentially be something you can decorate your island with given that Tom Nook mentions how "you've been working so hard to make your islands wonderful."

Nook says more information will be coming tomorrow on the official Twitter account, where the Tanuki has been posting the latest updates and little tips and tricks. The upcoming events and little surprise follow just after a big April update which introduced the shady art dealer Redd and the addition of an art gallery to the museum. Leif has also made an appearance and has delighted players everywhere with a little shop that sells shrubs and rare flowers such as Roses and Mums.

Interest rates were also reduced once the update went live, with players receiving a letter from the Bank of Nook. Alongside the special May Day treat and island visit, next month will also see an International Museum event to celebrate Blather's pride and joy. You'll get your hands on a little Stamp Card that you'll be able to fill for in-game rewards.

A new month is always an exciting time when it comes to Animal Crossing - with the promise of new bugs and fish to catch and new events to keep you busy. I, for one, can't wait to find out what the surprise is.

Want to make the best of your island life? Here are all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips you need to know.