Animal Crossing: New Horizons autumn update is live, but you can't grow pumpkins until October 1

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons autumn update has officially arrived, but you won't be able to start growing your pumpkin patches right away.

If you're anything like me, you probably jumped right into the game as soon as you could to see your island decorated with autumnal colours. But as many players have noticed, nothing has changed just yet. While you can download the latest patch today, it seems you won't be able to experience the pumpkin-growing spookiness the new season brings until the official start of the new month tomorrow on October 1.

The addition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons pumpkins in the update is sure to get us all in the Halloween spirit, with new recipes and different pumpkin variants to grow in the build-up to the actual event itself on October 31. Prior to the autumn update, we've already seen a host of adorable new autumnal recipes appear on the island from presents in the sky. These recipes can be made from acorns and pinecones that fall from trees when you give them a good shake.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo announced the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall update just a few days ago, revealing it was set to go live today and bring with it candy, new eye colours, and reactions to see in the spooky season. The announcement also revealed that island-dwellers will be receiving a special gift for downloading the update in the form of an adorable Ring-Con controller for all your exercising needs. I got mine in the post first thing this morning, and it's the perfect little addition to my Switch and TV set-up in-game.

Besides the Ring-Con and Isabelle commenting on the end of September, we'll have to wait one more day to experience the real fall goodness coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

