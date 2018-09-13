Animal Crossing is coming to Switch in 2019, Toadette has a dark secret, and everything else from the 9/13 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Directs are always a treat, with their rapid-fire trailers and reveals that inevitably go viral, and today's presentation was no different. The big news is that Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch is coming sometime in 2019, though we didn't get much info on the game beyond that confirmation. Everyone's favorite assistant Isabelle is joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and Luigi's Mansion 3 is currently in development for Switch as well. But in my mind, one little fact cast a dark, Soylent Green-esque shadow over everything else in the Direct: Toadette can become Peachette.

For some context, this is a feature of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, a port of the Wii U platformer coming to Switch. The original's playable Blue Toad has been benched in favor of Toadette and Nabbit - and whenever Toadette grabs a Super Crown, she transforms into Peachette, a simulacrum of the Mushroom Kingdom's princess who can double-jump, glide, and bounce back from pitfalls. The lore and evolutionary ramifications are staggering. Does this mean all Toads can potentially become miniature Marios? Has Peach been an ascended Toadette all this time? Twitter users immediately sprang to action with their own responses:

Toadette's transformation into Peachette upon collecting a crown in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe may be a reference to Yoshi's ability to transform into Mario, Luigi and Wario by picking up their hats in Super Mario 64 DS. pic.twitter.com/6XmpvIbptxSeptember 13, 2018

TOADETTE IS PEACH??/?/// pic.twitter.com/NCEFTEtCTFSeptember 13, 2018

when toadette gets a super mushroom she should turn into the toad lady from the anime pic.twitter.com/fmyKVg9hg0September 13, 2018

If you've successfully wrapped your head around the concept of Peachette, here's an easy-to-peruse list of all the other announcements from the 9/13 Nintendo Direct. It's all in chronological order, and should save you quite a bit of time if you're unable or unwilling to watch the entire 40-minute Direct yourself.

3DS games

Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn is a 3DS port of the Wii platformer with additional abilities, the challenging Devilish Mode, and new minigames, coming in 2019.

Mario and Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey gives Bowser's son his own adventure, letting him battle by creating formations for Koopalings and minions. It'll debut on January 11, 2019.

Luigi's Mansion on 3DS will include two-player co-op; if both players have the cart, they can play the full game with the other player controlling a translucent green Luigi clone, but if you only have one cart, Download Play lets you co-op against boss battles in the Gallery. It also has amiibo functionality, and it's coming October 12.

Yo-Kai Watch Blasters is getting free post-launch content with the Moon Rabbit Crew update, which adds new bonuses, missions, areas, Yokai, and bosses on September 7.

Nintendo Switch games

Luigi's Mansion 3 is currently in development for Nintendo Switch, coming sometime in 2019.

Splatoon 2's Ver. 4 update includes plenty of new gear and other content. More details are available at the Squid Research Lab.

Mega Man 11 supports the two Mega Man amiibo, which unlock gifts like E-tanks and other items, and is coming October 2.

Mario Tennis Aces' Ver. 2 update expands the roster with four new characters: Birdo, Shy Guy, Koopa Paratroopa, and Petey Piranha. It'll also add limited-time co-op missions that unlock alternate colors and outfits, and will debut on September 19.

Capcom Beat 'Em up Bundle lets you relive those arcade glory days with Final Fight, The King of Dragons, Captain Commando, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate, Armored Warriors, and Battle Circuit bundled into one game, offering four-player co-op locally or online. It'll be available on September 18.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe brings the four-player platformer from Wii U to Nintendo Switch, with Nabbit and Toadette joining the roster. It also includes everything from New Super Luigi U, and debuts on January 11, 2019.

Katamari Damacy REROLL brings the cult-classic oddity to Nintendo Switch, with HD visuals and Joy-Con features like gyro controls and HD rumble, plus local multiplayer. It's coming sometime this winter.

Nintendo Switch Online revolves around five core features: online play, an ever-growing library of NES games, uploading save data to the cloud, a companion smartphone app for voice chat (and additional info in certain games like Splatoon 2), and special offers that haven't yet been revealed (but will likely include eShop discounts). The pricing is as follows: $3.99 per month, $7.99 for 3 months, $19.99 for 12 months, and a Family Membership that gives 2-8 people a 12-month subscription for $34.99. The service debuts on September 18.

NES Switch controllers are being introduced as "Nintendo Switch Online Exclusive" peripherals that act like wireless NES pads and can charge on the sides of your Switch just like Joy-Con. They're perfect for enjoying the NES library in a more authentic way, and will cost you $59.99.

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee showed off Secret Techniques that facilitate exploration through the world, and petting your chosen Pokemon on an undocked Switch lets you give your little buddy an adorable hairstyle. Both games are available November 16, and can be purchased with a new console bundle.

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection offers plenty of isometric action RPG goodness, and is coming November 2.

Super Mario Party showed off more of its 80 all-new minigames, including those of the four-player co-op variety, and also teased character-specific dice you can use to gain an advantage on the board. The party starts October 5.

Town (working Title) is a new RPG from Game Freak Inc., with a unique graphical style that resembles an early 2000s Western take on classic anime stylings. It's coming sometime in 2019.

Cities Skylines Nintendo Switch Edition includes both DLC packs After Dark and Snowfall, and is available now on Nintendo eShop.

Daemon X Machina expanded on its E3 2018 debut with more footage its mech battles, detailing how you can gather parts from defeated enemies to augment your own arsenal. It's coming in 2019.

Yoshi's Crafted World showed off more delightful platforming gameplay, where you can manipulate the perspective to change how a level plays. It also feature local co-op, and is coming in Spring 2019.

Carcassonne, The Lord of the Rings: Living Card Game, and Pandemic are three popular tabletop games coming to Switch in early 2019 courtesy of Asmodee Digital, and they're just the start more on the way. Expect to see Catan and a Munchkin-inspired dungeon crawler in the future.

Sid Meier's Civilization 6 brings the just-one-more-turn strategy to Switch, which allows for four-player local play, on November 16.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas showed off more of the Star Fox crew, and teased a cutscene of Wolf chowing down on some poor alien's limb. You can take flight in Starlink on October 16.

The World Ends with You: Final Remix, which includes the fresh "A New Day" segment, is coming on October 12.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country expands on the story with a prequel narrative. It'll launch on September 21, while Expansion Pass owners can play it early starting September 14

We got the usual reminder of the many games coming to Switch, including Warframe (November 20), Just Dance 2019 (October 23), FIFA 19 (September 29), Team Sonic Racing (winter), NBA 2K19 (available now), NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (fall), and LEGO DC Super-Villains (October 16).

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition brings the 15-year-old GameCube adventure to Switch, with online multiplayer and new areas inside dungeons. It's coming sometime in 2019.

Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD is available now, World of Final Fantasy Maxima drops on November 6, and Chochoco's Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! is out this winter.

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age is coming to Switch in 2019, along with ports of Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 9, and Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is adding Animal Crossing's Isabelle to the roster, who has all sorts of adorable attacks and cute expressions. The latest Smash Bros. game is out on December 7. We also got to see the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle, which includes a Switch with a dock that has all the original Smash Bros. characters on it, plus a download code for Ultimate and two Joy-Con that combine to create the Smash logo. The console bundle will be available for purchase on November 2.

Animal Crossing comes to Switch some time in 2019, and we demand to know more ASAP.