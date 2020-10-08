Adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons clothing line debuts next week

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons clothing line from Australian-based BlackMilk Clothing drops next week, and trust me when you say you're going to want every item in it.
Head here to check out the collection's lookbook in its entirety, which includes green Isabelle gingham overalls, red Nook family gingham overalls, a flowing leaf-print dress, a tie-front crop-top featuring some fan favorite characters, and more. Perhaps you'd like a button-down dress shirt covered in Animal Crossing: New Horizons fruit, flowers, and Merengue - yes, Merengue. Or maybe you're more of a leggings person (that is what made BlackMilk famous, after all), and would prefer a pair of sky-blue leggings with KK Slider, Judy, Roald, and more on them. There's even a gorgeous, flowing purple sleeveless dress emblazoned with Tom Nook's sleepy face, and a body-con dress featuring a rainbow pattern of flowers and character faces. It's truly divine.
Honestly, I don't know how you'll choose just one or two items from this collection, and as someone who owns BlackMilk items, I can say attest to their quality. Expect the pieces in this collection to be pricey, but well-made, so start preparing to spend some serious bells right now.
This isn't the first time BlackMilk has done video game collections. There's a Super Mario collection available on the site right now, and it's full of adorable items including cuffed Yoshi shorts (ah!). You can't fault a company that makes chic nerdy clothing, you simply must stan.
The BlackMilk x Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection debuts at 7am AEST on October 13 and 5pm EST / 2pm PT / 10pm BST on October 12 - set a reminder on your phone, as BlackMilk collections tend to sell out lighting fast.
