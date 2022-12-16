An Army of variant Captain Americas battle an army of variant Mephistos in Avengers Forever #12

By Michael Doran
published

In 2022, Marvel is ALL about variants

Avengers Forever #12 art
Avengers Forever #12 art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Writer Jason Aaron's Avengers swan song has begun in the pages of Avengers Assemble, the multi-part crossover between the pages of Avengers proper and the multiversal Avengers Forever.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Since his run began on the core Avengers titles and its spin-offs in 2018, Aaron spoke of a multi-year roadmap for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and now that roadmap is speeding toward its final destination, which kicked off last month with a one-shot titled Avengers Assemble Alpha drawn by Bryan Hitch.

The story continued in December 7's Avengers #63 in 'Avengers Assemble' chapter 2 with art by Javier Garrón that featured the present-day Avengers teaming up with the 1,000,000 BC Avengers.

That will be followed by chapter 3 'The Siege of Infinity Tower' in December 21's Avengers Forever #12 with art by Aaron Kuder, as the mysterious (maybe) Avenger Prime gathers the "greatest Avengers army ever assembled" (which is a multiversal army of Captain Americas) to take on a horde of variant Mephistos.

Here's a preview of the battle...

Avengers Assemble then continues in 10 parts through April, 2023. 

As a story billed as the Avengers' biggest story ever starts, catch up on the best Avengers stories of all time.

Michael Doran

