Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black adds Jack O'Connell and Lesley Manville

Jack O'Connell and The Crown star Lesley Manville have joined the cast of upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black. Eddie Marsan has also been confirmed to have a supporting role, after photos of him on set with lead Marisa Abela were leaked online.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), O'Connell, who was most recently seen in Netflix's Lady Chatterley's Lover adaptation, is lined up to play Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, while Marsan and Manville will portray her father, Mitch Winehouse, and grandmother, respectively.

Winehouse and Fielder-Civil married in May 2007, though the pair were reported to have a tempestuous relationship marred with violence, alcohol, and drugs. They divorced in August 2009.

Directed by Fifty Shades of Grey helmer Sam Taylor-Johnson, and written by her Nowhere Boy collaborator Matt Greenhalgh, the movie is set chart the late singer's sudden rise to fame with the release of her sophomore album, which includes songs like 'Rehab' and the titular track 'Back to Black.' Prior to her death in 2011 at the age of 27, Winehouse won five Grammys. She has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and is still among the most streamed artists.

"I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in Soho and it was immediately obvious she wasn't just talent, she was genius," Johnson said of Winehouse recently. "As a filmmaker, you can't really ask for more. I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realize Amy's beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy – her music."

While we wait for more news on Back to Black's release date, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way in 2023 and beyond.