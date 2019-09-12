Amnesia: Collection is out on Switch and I'm not prepared

For my money, 2010's Amnesia: The Dark Descent is one of the scariest video game experiences of all time, and now Switch owners can bring the fear along wherever they roam. Amnesia: Collection includes the original Amnesia and its two expansions, 2011's Justine and 2013's A Machine for Pigs, and the whole kit can be downloaded right now from the Switch eShop for $30.

The reveal trailer shows a very sweaty dude playing Amnesia on Switch, petrified by the horrors in front of him. At the end of the trailer, it's revealed that he's been sitting in a brightly-lit waiting room the whole time as confused onlookers question his petrified state with their faces. It's a silly little trailer, but it holds a warning which everyone should heed: it doesn't matter where you are, Amnesia is a horrifying game, even nearly a decade since release.

For the uninitiated, Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a game where you try to keep the protagonist sane in a dark, complex fortress littered with some of the most horrifically disfigured creatures I've ever seen in a game. The worst part is you're completely defenseless, forced to guide Daniel to safety with very limited lighting. Meanwhile, every time you witness one of the game's countless horrors, your character loses some of his sanity, which can only be regained by completing puzzles and progressing through the game. The two sequels, Justine and A Machine for Pigs, aren't quite as popular as The Dark Descent, but are nonetheless worth checking out for fans of Amnesia.