American Horror Story season 12 will star Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts

Big news has surfaced about American Horror Story season 12: it's set to star Kim Kardashian alongside returning series veteran Emma Roberts.

Revealed in a very, very cryptic teaser shared to Kardashian's Twitter, the 12th season of American Horror Story will debut this summer. There still isn't a title beyond the "AHS12" branding, and we don't know who else will be included in the cast beyond Kardashian and Roberts, but the words "Emma and Kim are delicate" can be heard and seen in the teaser. Have a watch:

Roberts has become a mainstay of the American Horror Story cast, having first starred in the 2013 season, Coven, before being absent from the two most recent seasons, last year's NYC and 2021's Double Feature. Most recently, she starred in the series' excellent throwback to '80s slasher movies, American Horror Story: 1984.

Kardashian is of course a newcomer to the prolific horror series, this being her first TV role in which she isn't playing a version of herself since 2012's Drop Dead Diva. American Horror Story is known for bringing on stars from other types of entertainment, with Lady Gaga starring in the fifth season, Hotel, and Stevie Nicks playing a fictionalized version of herself in Coven.

While Kardashian is certainly an unexpected addition to the American Horror Story cast, fans of the show will no-doubt be thrilled to hear confirmation that a new season is coming as early as this summer. FX has historically announced new seasons many months before they premiere, so this comes as a welcome surprise.

