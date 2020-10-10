Amazon shuts down development on Crucible

Amazon Games has announced that it will no longer continue developing Crucible, the studio's first big-budget game. This comes just five months after the free-to-play shooter launched in May.

Sometime in the next few weeks, there will be "a final playtest and community celebration" in-game and over on Amazon's official Discord. Afterward, matchmaking will be taken offline, which means if you want to play Crucible you'll need to do so through the custom games feature. Servers for custom games will be taken down at noon PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Monday, November 9.

Amazon says it's offering full refunds for "any purchases of optional in-game items, via Steam or Amazon." Here's a useful breakdown from Amazon about Crucible refunds.

In June, Amazon pulled Crucible back into closed beta to work on some things it felt would "enhance the player experience." But after shipping those changes and hearing feedback from players, the studio decided it was best to move on to other projects.

"We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we've loved seeing your responses to the changes we've made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn't see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible," Amazon Games said in Crucible's final dev update. The developers working on Crucible will be moved to work on Amazon's MMO New World, as well as "other upcoming projects."

