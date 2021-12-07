Amazon server outage is causing login issues for games and streaming services

An Amazon server outage is preventing people from logging into games and streaming services in the US.

Because Amazon Web Services is host to so many clients across games and entertainment, the outage is affecting everything from Prime Video and Disney Plus to Riot's game client, taking games like League of Legends, Valorant, and New World offline temporarily. There are also reports of login issues for PUBG, Dead by Daylight, and Destiny 2 so if you're having trouble logging into any of the above games - and to an extent, any other online game, as platforms including Uplay and the Epic Games Store are stuttering - there's a good chance it's related to the Amazon server outage.

Amazon has acknowledged the outage with its status tracker and says a fix is in the works, but as of the time of writing hasn't provided a timeframe for resolution. "We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery," reads an update from Amazon. "We have identified root cause of the issue causing service API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region, and are starting to see some signs recovery. We do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time."

Outside of games, the outage is affecting services across the internet and mobile apps, including Tindr, Instacart, McDonald's, Cash App, Chime, Robinhood, Ring, Roku, Venmo, Capital One, and more. The Amazon storefront itself was temporarily preventing people from searching for products, but that portion of the website appears to be functioning normally right now.

