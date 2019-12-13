Amazon Games MMO New World set to launch in May 2020

Amazon Games has confirmed that it's MMORPG New World will launch in May 2020 during The Game Awards.



The open world role playing PC game is being worked on by the new studio, which has developers who have worked on Destiny, World of Warcraft, and Everquest as part of its team. The trailer has given us a new look at the game's mystical 17th century setting, as players head to a strange called Aeternum, the Eternal Isle, to explore, fight, and level up their characters.



Players will have the option to join forces and build Companies that operate out of a stronghold, or they can go it alone, building and customizing their own house. The choice is up to you, but we always thought there's safety in numbers.



Speaking of numbers, the game will also boast both player vs enemy and player vs player combat with battles that can support up to 100 players on the battlefield. Supernatural invasions tasks players to fight off AI forces, while fortress sieges will pit players against each other. You'll also have direct control of the movement and combat of your character.

Amazon Games' vice president, Christopher Hartmann, said in a press release “Our team has been working tirelessly to create a deep, immersive world that delivers challenges and surprises at every turn, and we’re so excited to reveal a bit more of it today.”

Can't wait to visit this mystical land? Pre-orders are now live on Steam, which will also get you access to a closed beta at a later date.