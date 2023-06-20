Amazon drops Tears of the Kingdom to lowest-ever price since launch

It may have only launched on Nintendo Switch a little over a month ago but The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now at its cheapest-ever price, thanks to a new Amazon discount. Anyone that has been holding off jumping into the Breath of the Wild sequel can do so now for a cut-rate cost.

Head on over to Amazon now to claim Tears of the Kingdom for $59.89 at the retailer, down from its MSRP of $69.99. While that $10.10 reduction doesn't seem a lot on the surface, it does take the price down to its lowest– and generally, the cheapest we've seen yet. As Nintendo is committed to keeping its first-party titles at full price long after release (seriously, years can pass and games still stand at their original MSRP), this is a rare offering and one that potentially might not be beaten for quite some time.

Again, while it's not a massive discount, it's easily one of the best cheap Nintendo Switch game sales we've seen this month considering the duration of time it's been released. It also happens to be one of the most acclaimed video games of all time, selling more than 10 million copies in its first three days, so you're getting your money's worth for sure.

Like the majority of critics, our Tears of the Kingdom review was very positive stating state the game "builds on what Breath of the Wild did previously – and with a platform like that to work on, the result can't help but be fantastic". We did, however, note that there are a "couple of irritating boss fights" and "the Depths are a bit of a drag" but still awarded it a near-perfect score.

It's also worth picking up Breath of the Wild if you haven't played it yet. The game is $53.90 at Amazon (see Nintendo games rarely go down – and this came out in 2017). This will fill you in on the story details, meaning you can enjoy Tears of the Kingdom to its maximum. If not, check out the latest Zelda deals below: