Amazon delays New World another month

Amazon Games' MMORPG New World has been delayed by a few weeks for polishing.

In a statement touting impressive turnout for New World's recent closed beta, Amazon Games says it needs a little more time to iron out some kinks and address early access feedback. Instead of launching on August 31, as was the most recent plan, New World has a new release date of September 28, 2021.

"We want New World's launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players, and that means making some improvements based on what you encountered during Closed Beta," reads the statement as shared to Twitter. "So we're going to take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game."

New World just wrapped its nearly two week-long closed beta after having attracted over a million players, who racked up more than 16 million hours of playtime. Amazon notes that New World was one of the most-viewed games on Twitch, as well as among the most played on Steam during its closed beta run. Despite New World's popularity, Amazon also acknowledges its somewhat fickle release schedule (this is the fourth delay so far, if we're counting).

"This was not an easy decision to make," the statement continues. "We know this isn't the first time we've changed our launch date in pursuit of quality, and that it can be disappointing to wait a bit longer. But we want to be sure we deliver you the highest quality game possible at launch. Thank you for your support and feedback. We're listening. We'll see you in Aeternum."

