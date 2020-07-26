Amazing Mary Jane ongoing canceled by Marvel, according to cover artist

Marvel Comics' ongoing title Amazing Mary Jane is one of several titles that remain on hiatus following the distribution shutdown in April and May due to COVID-19. While other titles have since been rescheduled, this spin-off to Amazing Spider-Man has been on stand-by - but the series' cover artist says it has been canceled.

(Image credit: Paolo Siqueira (Marvel Comics))

"This was supposed to be the cover for Mary Jane Issue #10...but the book got canceled," Amazing Mary Jane cover artist Paolo Siqueira writes on ComicArtFans.

As hinted at with the "after McFarlane" below Siqueira's signature, the illustration is a homage to Todd McFarlane's cover to Spawn #7 from 1993.

The last released issue of Amazing Mary Jane was #6, back on March 18. Prior to the COVID-19-influenced distribution shutdown, Marvel had advance solicited the next three issues to go on-sale April 29, May 20, and June 24.

"Disaster strikes while Mary Jane is promoting her (and Mysterio's) big movie! Is this terrible luck or part of someone's dark design?!" reads Marvel's description of the unreleased #7. "It'll take some drastic measures to keep her safe! We're about to put MJ waaaaay out of her comfort zone…"

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Paolo Siqueira (Marvel Comics)) Paolo Siqueira's covers for Amazing Mary Jane #7 - 9 Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Paolo Siqueira (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Paolo Siqueira (Marvel Comics))

A collection of the first five issues was released on June 9, and a collection of #6 - #10 was solicited for September 29.

The ongoing status of Amazing Mary Jane has been confusing - announced by Marvel in July 2019 as an ongoing, series writer Leah Williams said in both a July 2019 tweet and an October 2019 Marvel.com interview that it was a five-issue limited series. At the time, Marvel re-affirmed to Newsarama that it was indeed ongoing and not a limited series.

Newsarama has reached out to Marvel for comment. We will update this story if and when it responds.