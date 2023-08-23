I'm loving the recent trend of games making the air fully explorable. Like Forever Skies, Aloft is a survival game where the skies are your playground.

However, this time your core nemesis is not poison but a central hurricane that simply won't quit, and a mushroom invasion that must be pushed back to allow you to survive.

As you can see in the brand new trailer above, which debuted at the Future Games Show August Showcase, you'll build a base by bringing together an expanding collection of islands and forming your own archipelago - complete with bridges, ziplines, and tech that allow you to take advantage of all that wind.

As you can imagine from a game with a big ol' hurricane at its core, wind is going to be a core gameplay mechanic here in Aloft. It'll be the thing providing you with power and travel options (both via custom built sails and your personal wing glider), but also will factor into how you build too. Some buildings can protect you from the harshest winds, whereas others will be built for the winds to pass through.

That hurricane also hides some secrets inside it too, with a central mystery about your origins flowing alongside your general quest to make an awesome floating home.

You'll have to travel around as much as you can as it's the other islands that will offer up new resources, technologies, and equipment upgrades. Plus, some of t hose islands also happen to be giant rocky, flying turtles. Watch out though, as some are corrupted by dangerous mushrooms that will take over the land and attack you trying to defend it. Cleanse it though and you'll find plenty to aid you in your sky survival.

Oh, and did I mention it supports co-op for up to 8 players at a time? Surviving and exploring is always more fun with pals.

Handily, there's a demo for Aloft available right now on Steam (where you can also wishlist the game), so you can give it a go for yourselves. It's due to drop sometime in 2024 on PC via Steam.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.